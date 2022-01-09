South Africa: ANC January 8th Statement - Promises, Promises - - but Can They Be Kept?

analysis

While the official start of the 2022 political year, the ANC's January 8th Statement, has been overshadowed by the Parliament fire and the release of the first part of the Zondo Commission report, it is clear the party is still hoping to set a tone for the year. And that the words and thoughts of the official document are a response both to last year's local election results and the chaos within the party itself.

This matters. The ANC is still the only political party able to form a national coalition of interests in our country. But, despite the noble aims to improve service delivery, and work for unity, the road ahead for the movement is still strewn with self-constructed potholes. And the usual promises.

It is easy to forget that while it is the leader of the ANC who delivers the party's annual January 8th Statement, Saturday's speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa was in fact a statement of the ANC's entire national executive committee. This means it is the entire NEC, with all members and factions, speaking as one voice. In this case, Ramaphosa suggested it had gone through a full 15 drafts before being published.

This suggests it...