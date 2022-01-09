West Africa: VP Osinbajo Attends Ecowas Extraordinary Summit in Ghana

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has departed Abuja for Accra, Ghana this morning to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to discuss the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

Sunday's meeting which is expected to be attended by leaders across the region, followed previous meetings and efforts by the leaders to resolve the situations in Mali and Guinea.

According to a statement by Osinbajo's media aide, Laolu Akande, he said in 2021, Prof. Osinbajo participated in meetings of leaders across the sub-region on the issues exploring solutions.

On September 8, 2021, the VP participated in a virtual summit of the regional body where sanctions were imposed on the military junta in Guinea, and on the 16th of the same month, attended another ECOWAS summit where further sanctions on individuals and groups fueling the crisis in Guinea and Mali were discussed.

Later in November 2021, Prof. Osinbajo again joined other leaders in Accra for the 3rd Extraordinary Summit of leaders across the sub-region to review decisions and the political situations in Mali and Guinea.

In compliance with the decisions of the leaders, ECOWAS mediator, former President Goodluck Jonathan traveled on January 5, 2022 to Mali to meet with authorities in the country over the timetable for democratic transition. Indeed Dr. Jonathan briefed President Buhari on the matter recently.

Prof. Osinbajo, who is accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, is expected back in Abuja later this Sunday.