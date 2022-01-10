Ethiopia: News - Addia Abeba to Host Innovative Event to Connect Diaspora and Local Experts

Addis Abeba is set to host an innovative event on January 12, 2022 at Hilton Addis dedicated to connecting and inspiring diaspora and home based experts from all sectors and stakeholders. Organized by R&D Group, RBD Consultancy and ORTEC Sports along with team and partners, Prosource HR Solutions, CAWEE, 251communications, the innovative event aims to encourage Ethiopian change-agents to continue serving Ethiopia to their best potential.

"With the aim to innovate Dutch international, Partners for Change (P4C) was founded in 2011 by its mother company RBD in The Netherlands. P4C brings diverse players together to learn from each other and to explore new strategies for partnership based on our belief that we are stronger together. To this end, we hosted +20 strategic events to empower professionals from all sectors with the tools needed to be more effective sustainability leaders and change-makers in Ethiopia and The Netherlands.," the organizers said.

This year's event comes at the most opportune moment of the company's 10-year anniversary as well as the Great Ethiopian Homecoming call by our government. "We will organize a two-days impactful event with the objective to tap into the collective knowledge of the diaspora and local experts to provide INNOVATIVE Solutions for Ethiopia's current and future challenges. This hybrid event (simultaneously virtual as well as in person), is expected to bring together 200+ carefully selected individuals from the diaspora and home-based experts from various sectors."

The event's objective is to showcase the power of effective partnerships in today's fast paced, interconnected world as a way to provide ground-breaking results. Under the theme, "Connecting diaspora and home-based professionals to make a lasting Impact" day 1 event, aims to inspire and connect Ethiopians who are keen on addressing national and regional challenges through multi-sector partnerships.

To fulfill the need to develop actionable solutions, this event will have hands-on Hackathon for Change sessions where experts with the right skillset are brought together to work collectively on solving strategic challenges "presented by purpose-driven Ethiopian leaders. To engage with the right skills we have selected challenges in the area of Women Leadership, (Social) Entrepreneurship, Talent Development, Skills & Employment, Impact Outsourcing, Sport and Digital Transformation; areas we have decade of expertise. Remarkable change makers in the selected areas will present bottlenecks that prevent them from realizing their mission. Pioneers in their field, these ethical leaders have actively impacted lives and reflect the voices and faces of countless ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary results. On the event, we will also launch our digital platform SHARE, which is designed to connect Ethiopian businesses with

(diaspora, international and local) investors and on-demand experts, who are drawn to helping rebuild Ethiopia's economy.

Day 2 is organized in partnership with our selected Ethiopian Outsourcing Association partners, Africa 118, Exellerent Technology Solutions and MMCY, we have organized a tech-driven tour to encourage entrepreneurs to invest in Ethiopia. Visiting our technology partners' office is expected to demonstrate the potential of Ethiopian professionals to Dare 2 Share Event: Connecting diaspora and home-based professionals to make a lasting Impact serve global clients remotely. Organized under the theme 'Connecting Ethiopian and diaspora experts to create homegrown solutions,' day 2 is designed to help attendants meet like-minded professionals during our speed dating sessions and meet our team members who are leading our Entrepreneurship accelerator programs, academy, HR Excellence and outsourcing divisions .

Invitees will also have the opportunity to test the newly launched Digital Platform SHARE and have a sneak preview of our Sport-tech solution, where our tech-savvy analysts and Mensur Abdulkeni, the famous football journalist, will demonstrate how our technology is providing football insight through data analytics for global soccer industry. We will close the day with a networking sessions where people will have the chance to get to know each other and explore future opportunities for collaboration.

Since the inception in 2010, R&D Group has been committed to develop future leaders of Ethiopia by connecting them to opportunities through digital jobs, talent development and entrepreneurship acceleration to mention few. Though we have built a decade of experience in the field, we believe there is a great need to bring relevant stakeholders together to create demand-driven solutions by experts from all sectors. Dispatch