Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Remo Extend Unbeaten Run As Pillars Crumble Against Sunshine Stars

The NPFL new boys defeated Plateau United 1-0 in Ikenne

Remo Stars have extended their unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season to five matches.

The just-promoted NPFL side defeated Plateau United 1-0 in their matchday five encounter at the Ikenne home ground of the club.

Remo Stars under Gbenga Ogunbote have started the season on a blistering note; recording three wins and two draws so far this season.

The Sky Blues got their only goal of the game in the 55th minute courtesy of a header from Lekan Adedayo off Okorom Stanley's corner kick.

Meanwhile, at the Samuel Ogbemedia stadium, the adopted home of Dakkada FC, Nasarawa United, were beaten 2-1 by the Uyo-based side.

Dakkada had a bright start in Sunday's game with Aniekan Ekpe's penalty in the third minute after David Enobong was pulled down in the box.

Dakkada could have doubled their lead in the 15th minute with Ekpe's shot but a quick response from the goalkeeper saved the ball in a point-blank position.

Nasarawa got back into the game with Micheal Tochukwu's indirect free kick in the 33rd minute.

Silas Nwankwo's chance to put the visitor's ahead with a spot-kick failed with a save from Dakkada's goalkeeper Loveday Anugbo.

A relentless Dakkada got the win at the dot of 90 minutes with Emmanuel Ayaosi's goal.

The game ended with Dakkada FC getting served with two red cards -Aniekan Ekpe in the 75th minute after receiving his second yellow card and Samuel Akpan booked yellow cards in the 59th and 61st respectively.

The sun shone brightly at Ijebu Ode on Sunday with Sunshine Stars hammering Kano Pillars 3-0 at the Dipo Dina Stadium.

Ayodeji Ayeni's side recorded its first win of the season with goals from substitute, Kamaru Adebari, Micheal Olalusi and Babatunde Bello in the 69th, 75th and 80th minutes respectively.

The first half was goalless before Adebari set the tone for the big win in the second half.

Before Sunday's tie, Sunshine Stars hadn't recorded any goal as they had fired blanks in their past games.

Elsewhere, Enyimba FC returned to winning ways with a lone goal victory over Shooting Stars 1-0 in Aba.

The People's Elephant who saw the return of their captain, Austin Oladapo, after six months waited until the 87th minute before getting the all-important goal.

Emmanuel Godwin converted Wasiu Mahmud's cross to secure the three points at stake.

In Lagos, MFM FC pipped Abia Warriors 2-1 while Heartland FC defeated Wikki Tourist 1-0 with Chukwudi Nndozie's penalty in the 31st minute.

Katsina United also defeated Gombe 2-1 while Saidu Mubarak got the lone goal for Lobi Stars in their slim win over Akwa United.

Results

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 River United

Katsina United 2-1 Gombe United

Enyimba 1-0 Shooting Stars

Sunshine Stars 3-0 Kano Pillars

Lobi Stars 1-0 Akwa United

Kwara United 1-1 Rangers

MFM FC 2-1 Abia Warriors

Heartland 1-0 Wikki Tourists

Remo Stars 1-0 Plateau United

Dakkada 2-1 Nasarawa