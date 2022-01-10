Zimbabwe: 'Let's Have Waste Management Initiatives'

ZANU PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has rallied Zimbabweans to come up with sustainable waste management initiatives in their localities for a clean environment, which is key to economic transformation.

Speaking after leading the first 2022 National Clean-up campaign in Lupane, Matabeleland North, on Friday, Cde Mohadi said the country's integrated solid waste management agenda should enjoy massive support from a robust recycling industry.

He implored businesses and local authorities to work with recyclers in waste sorting and putting in place necessary infrastructure such as waste transfer stations and installing refuse bins to achieve the goal of a clean, safe and healthy environment.

Cde Mohadi said the country's Constitution, under Section 73, provides for a clean environment and citizens are expected to continue working inclusively towards creating a clean environment.

"Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS1), let us all remain resolute in making a difference by sustainably managing waste in our communities. You are encouraged to engage in recycling initiatives within your communities.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I want to emphasise the need for implementing best practices in terms of waste management in rural service centres, towns and cities.

"Let's utilise opportunities that come with proper waste management systems by creating local economies specialising in handling waste. All this is in line with our Vision 2030 aimed at achieving an upper middle class economy for our country," said Cde Mohadi.

He said it was important for communities and business entities to realise that importance of managing waste. Cde Mohadi called for combined efforts towards functional waste management infrastructure, regular waste collection, separate collection bins, public waste collection

He also implored law enforcement agencies to enforce compliance against littering.