Zimbabwe: Mukuvisi Woodlands Robbed U.S.$17k

TEN armed robbers raided Mukuvisi Woodlands early Saturday morning and got away with over US$17 300 cash after attacking two security guards who were manning the premises.

When police attended the scene, they recovered US$5 030 which was scattered all over the area.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still in progress.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery case which occurred at Mukuvisi Woodlands, Harare on January 8, 2022 at about 0110 hours. Ten unknown male suspects armed with an unidentified rifle, catapults, hammers and iron bars stormed the premises before capturing two guards and a caretaker.

"The suspects stole US$17 320 cash, laptops and cellphones all valued at US$19 040 and fled. Meanwhile Police recovered US$5 030 scattered on the scene of the crime," he said.

Meanwhile, police have urged the public to be wary of using private and unregistered vehicles as means of transport.

This comes after on Saturday at about 0630hrs, a 35-year-old Harare man boarded a black unregistered Nissan Porte vehicle with three occupants at Chadcombe destined for the CBD before being robbed of cash amounting to US$1 500 at Corner Samora Machel Avenue and Chinhoyi Street.

In another case, a Harare woman aged 29 boarded an unregistered Blue Honda Fit vehicle with three occupants at 10th Street, Warren Park destined for the CBD before the suspects diverted the route into the National Sports Stadium and took off her blouse and bra.