Zimbabwe: Unpacking the Conical Tower At the Liberation City

Herald Reporter

On December 21, last year President Mnangagwa lit the eternal flame atop the imposing Conical Tower and laid the foundation stone at the Liberation City which is housing the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare.

All these were historical moments indeed not only for Zimbabwe, but Africa as a whole as that marked the commencement of the construction of the core building of the Museum of African Liberation following civil and preparatory works.

Apart from laying the foundation stone and lighting the eternal flame, the President received artefacts of the late national hero, Vice President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo that will be displayed at the museum.

The Head of State and Government also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of agreement for the development of a shopping mall between the Institute of African Knowledge, who are spearheading construction at the site, and the National Social Security Authority.

However, following a thorough research and wider consultations this article will try to unpack the meaning behind the Conical Tower.

Firstly, the Conical Tower should never be interpreted in isolation, as it resembles a lot of things. For one to understand its meaning it has to be viewed as a work of art, called impressionism.

In art, impressionism does not mean reproducing something like a photocopy of it, but a combination of various artistic works with a clear intended goal.

While the Conical Tower may look like the Great Zimbabwe, it has more components than it, of course with deeper meaning.

A closer look at the Conic Tower shows that there was usage of granite. It will be foolish and folly for one to criticise why there was usage of granite since there is no such at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo.

That is what impressionism does, a work and creativity of art.

Through impressionism the Conical Tower was created to simply push down an idea of heritage preservation, not to replicate the Great Zimbabwe. Hence the inclusion of an eternal flame, which is not found in Masvingo.

The monument was conceived and polished through long consultation between the Institute of African Knowledge, Zimbabwe Defence Forces and other relevant authorities.

The Conical Tower is sitting on anchorage of three bases with each base representing the Chimurenga wars, First Chimurenga, Second and Third Chimurenga.

The ZDF which was born out of these long struggles is existing primarily for the preservation of the country's heritage.

All the Chimurenga wars were fought to defend Great Zimbabwe which is the symbol of our beloved country.

That is what the Conic Tower is symbolising.

Land, peace, tradition, culture, infrastructure is our heritage and that is what the ZDF stands for, to protect and secure that heritage.

Thus, the Conical Tower is a marriage of various ideas, remember Great Zimbabwe was built before the First Chimurenga, but it is part of today so there has to be a difference.

Also its placement on the ZDF park is no coincidence, but also symbolical since the ZDF stands for preservation and protection of our heritage symbolised by the Great Zimbabwe.

The three Chimurenga wars we have gone through succeeded in preserving the Great Zimbabwe, hence the monument is just a wider symbolism of the whole country.

Also with the name of the country having been born out of Great Zimbabwe, the erection of a structure with its features makes it a complete sacred monument.

Above all, the ZDF should be extolled for its tremendous decision to have a space to exhibit and tell the ZDF story in a civilian manner that promotes reconciliation, peace and harmony.

This is arguably the first ever permanent site by the ZDF to educate the people about what the military stands for and the idea is that if one sees a soldier one must not think of war.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A soldier represents the aspiration for peace-keeping, which is why the ZDF authorities in their wisdom decided to say let us create a space where people can come and be educated.

The ZDF has over the years immensely contributed to the country including the independence of Zimbabwe, regional and international peace and security, and participated in many United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Above all, the ZDF guarantees development, considering that a pre-condition for that is peace. Where there is no peace and stability there is no development. A thumbs up for the country, Zimbabwe is actually leading the way in bridging the gap between the society and the ZDF.

Upon completion of the ZDF park people from all walks of life will come in numbers for education, entertainment and for closure as well.

The monument is simply a place full of meaning around it.