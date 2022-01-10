Zimbabwe: ZEC Starts By-Elections Preps

Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has invited observers for the 28 National Assembly and 117 local authority by-elections scheduled for March 26.

Most of the seats fell vacant following recalls within the opposition MDC Alliance and deaths.

"ZEC hereby invites applications from observers and the media for accreditation to observe by-elections in respect of 28 National Assembly Constituencies as indicated in Proclamation No.1 of 2022 and 117 Local Authority Wards to be held on 26 March 2022.

"All applications must be received at ZEC Head Office no later than 22 March 2022," reads part of a statement from ZEC.

The accreditation of successful applicants shall be conducted between 8 am and 5 pm at venues to be advised commencing 18 January 2022.

Local observers will be required to pay US$10 or Zimbabwe dollar equivalent at prevailing Bank rate while those from Africa will pay US$20.

Observers from foreign Embassies in Zimbabwe will pay US$50 while those from any country outside Africa will pay US$100.

Zimbabwean media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working in Zimbabwe for foreign media houses will pay US$50 while local media practitioners will pay US$10 or equivalent at prevailing Bank rate.

President Mnangagwa last week set the dates for the by-elections under Proclamation 1 of 2022.

The Proclamation was published in Statutory Instrument 2 of 22.

The National Assembly constituencies where the by-elections will be held are Pumula, Nkulumane, Epworth, Glen Norah, Harare Central, Highfield East, Highfield West, Kuwadzana East, Kuwadzana, Mufakose, St Marys, Glen View North, Kambuzuma, Harare East, Dangamvura-Chikanga, Mutasa South, Marondera Central, Marondera East, Murewa South, Chivi South, Mwenezi East, Binga North, Tsholotsho South, Mkoba, Kwekwe, Mbizo, Mberengwa South and Gokwe Central.