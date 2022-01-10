Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for Binga Killers

10 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Police in Binga have launched a manhunt for unidentified suspects who shot and killed a 63-year-old man three times on the chest in unclear circumstances, while a Kuwadzana man has been arrested on allegations of killing his wife.

In Binga, police said the incident occurred last Thursday at Ngotola Village.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Binga are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of suspects who shot dead Wireless Siamalongo Munsaka aged 63 with an unidentified firearm on January 6, 2022 at Ngotola Village, Semwa, Siabuwa.

"The suspects shot the victim three times on the chest. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station or contact National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or PGHQ WhatsApp on 0712800197," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder and suicide case which occurred on last Friday in Kuwadzana.

The victim, Faith Pirikisi (21) died after sustaining stab wounds on the head and hand following an alleged fight with her husband, Wyne Zvinairo (26) over an undisclosed issue in their room.

Wyne Zvinairo committed suicide by allegedly injecting himself with an unknown substance after he attempted to flee from the scene and was apprehended by a mob.

Police recovered a knife, string and a container with an unknown substance at the scene. Investigations are in progress.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X