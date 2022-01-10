Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for Binga Killers

Police in Binga have launched a manhunt for unidentified suspects who shot and killed a 63-year-old man three times on the chest in unclear circumstances, while a Kuwadzana man has been arrested on allegations of killing his wife.

In Binga, police said the incident occurred last Thursday at Ngotola Village.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Binga are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of suspects who shot dead Wireless Siamalongo Munsaka aged 63 with an unidentified firearm on January 6, 2022 at Ngotola Village, Semwa, Siabuwa.

"The suspects shot the victim three times on the chest. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station or contact National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or PGHQ WhatsApp on 0712800197," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder and suicide case which occurred on last Friday in Kuwadzana.

The victim, Faith Pirikisi (21) died after sustaining stab wounds on the head and hand following an alleged fight with her husband, Wyne Zvinairo (26) over an undisclosed issue in their room.

Wyne Zvinairo committed suicide by allegedly injecting himself with an unknown substance after he attempted to flee from the scene and was apprehended by a mob.

Police recovered a knife, string and a container with an unknown substance at the scene. Investigations are in progress.