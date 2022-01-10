Kenya: Linturi Arrested Over Madoadoa Remarks in Eldoret Rally

9 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been arrested over remarks he made during a rally in Eldoret yesterday.

The Interior Ministry has confirmed that Linturi was arrested last night following a directive by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to initiate an investigation.

DPP wants Linturi investigated on the remarks he made during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rally, in which he was heard asking locals to eject "Madoadoa who do not support Deputy President William Ruto's presidential bid."

But Linturi has defended himself, apologising publicly and seeking to clarify what he meant in the statement he made at the rally hosted by Ruto.

"On further reflection, and upon the advise of my colleagues, I regretfully concede that my choice of words was unfortunate. I, therefore, apologise, unreservedly, for the discomfort they may have created," he said in a statement.

