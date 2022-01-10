Kenya: Archbishop Muheria Urges Leaders to Preach Peace and Shun Hate Speech

Nairobi — Archbishop Anthony Muheria has called on political leaders to preach peace and shun utterances that may plunge the country into violence and chaos ahead of the August election.

Muheria reminded leaders that they have a national responsibility to protect the nation and deliver services to citizens.

"You have a huge role in ensuring that the country moves forward and all the services that Kenyans expect from you are met. This is why you were voted for and you are in that position. What we want to be filled with at this time is peace and you must preach it," he said.

Muheria further called on Kenyans to vote wisely in the August 9 General Election to ensure the country gets leaders whose priority is unity and peace.

"For us Kenyans, let us focus on leaders who preach peace and not those who preach hatred. We must decide which side we want to be on the peaceful side or the chaotic side and on both sides, we know the consequences. I urge all of you to choose the peaceful side for the sake of maintaining harmony in our country," Muheria said.

Muheria spoke a day after Meru Senator Mithika Linturi made remarks authorities said border on hate speech in Eldoret when he urged locals to remove people not supportive of Deputy President William Ruto's bid, while using the term "madoadoa" which means spots.

Linturi who was arrested on Saturday night has since clarified that he meant that leaders who do not support Ruto should not be voted in.

At the same time, the National Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) has also called on political leaders to exercise decorum and desist from acts of political intolerance as the country gears up for the 2022 general election.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, Council's Chairperson Stephen Cheboi asked political leaders to prioritize issues affecting the citizens as they traverse the country to sell their agenda and ensure they do so peacefully.

"The NGO Council urges politicians in the country to embrace one another and be in love with one another at all times for the peace of the nation. Leaders must be very careful on the choice of words they use as they address public meetings and gatherings at all times," said Cheboi.

He further implored Kenyans to reject political leaders who propagate hatred.