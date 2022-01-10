Kenya: Ruto's Plan to Create Sh29bn CDF Education Kitty If Elected President

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto says if elected President his administration will set aside a Sh29 billion education kitty for all the 290 constituencies.

Ruto who spoke in Migori County while in a tour of one of the schools in the region in Isebania noted that every Constituency will be given Sh100 million which will be placed at the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

He said the funds will be crucial in the running and management of schools in the country.

"Building of schools, bursary and other developmental matters pertaining to the welfare of schools will be covered by these funds," he said.

He committed that gradually, the amount will be increased in subsequent years with the sole aim of improving the quality of education in the country.

"Our schools need to have good infrastructure and equipment and that will be my agenda," he said.

Earlier, Ruto who attended a Church service at Isebania Parish promised congregants that he will help in re-building a new Church.

In his vote searching tours in the country, Ruto continues to make grand promises to Kenyans as he tries to solidify his support base.

Ruto has previously promised of setting aside a Sh100 billion to create employment for the youth.

Ruto was scheduled to hold rallies in the towns of Getonganya, Kehancha, Nyamotambe, Nyabikongori and Wangirabose in Kuria West where he is on a charm offensive to popularize his 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto last toured Nyanza region in November, 2021 where his tour of Kisumu County was disrupted after his motorcade was stoned by rowdy youths.

Nyanza region is the backyard and stronghold of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Ruto is keen on winning the support of some electorate in the region.

In October 2021, United Democratic Alliance, (UDA) supporters launched inaugural campaigns to market Ruto's presidential bid in Nyanza.

The team is led by Kisumu county branch UDA chair John Odenyo and convened under the umbrella of Lakefront movement in support for Ruto's presidential bid.