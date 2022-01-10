Rwanda/Guinea: Mugisha Takes 'Valuable Positives' From Amavubi Debut

9 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR midfielder Bonheur Mugisha has said he is happy and took a lot of 'valuable positives' from his debut international for Rwanda during the friendly matches against Guinea last week.

Mugisha, a graduate of Heroes football academy, came on as a second-half substitute as national team Amavubi lost 2-0 to Guinea in the two sides' second friendly match on Thursday, January 6, at Amahoro Stadium, in Kigali.

He is one of the four youngsters who were handed their maiden selection in the men's senior national team, along with Adolphe Hakizimana (Rayon Sports), Fred Muhozi (Espoir) and Pierre Ishimwe (APR).

"It was a big step for me," said Mugisha. "I will continue to work and improve my skills so I can receive more call-ups in the future."

Mugisha was also offered some playing minutes in the second half during Rwanda's 3-0 win over Guinea in their first friendly match on January 3.

