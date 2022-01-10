Tunisia: Snow Appears in 7 Regions Over Last 24 Hours

9 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Snowfall and rain were recorded in several regions of the country during the last 24 hours. The snow appeared particularly in 7 regions, belonging to 4 interior governorates, according to data published Sunday by the National Institute of Meteorology (INM).

These regions are Makther, Kesra, Rouhia and Ain Boussadia in the governorate of Siliana, Thala in the governorate of Kasserine, Sraourtane in the governorate of El Kef, and El Oueslatia in the governorate of Kairouan.

The region of Kassab dam in the governorate of Beja was the rainiest region during the weekend with 62 mm, followed by the Bouhertama dam (59mm) in Jendouba, and Ain Boussadia in the governorate of Siliana (56mm)

Significant amounts of rain were also recorded in Ain Drahem (55mm), followed by Téboursouk (54mm) and El Krib (51mm) in the governorate of Siliana, and Fernana (48mm) in the governorate of Jendouba.

Rainfall amounts were also recorded in the governorates of Bizerte, Tunis, Béja, Zaghouan, Nabeul, Sousse, Mahdia, Kasserine, Médenine, Monastir and Kairouan, ranging from 1mm in some areas of Sfax to 7mm in Mogran

In the governorate of Bizerte, the rainfall amounts ranged from 1mm to 31mm in the region of Sejnane, compared to 11mm in Tunis and 17mm in Nabeul.

Rainfall reached 39 mm in Sers in the governorate of El Kef, 14 mm in Bouficha, (Sousse), 10 mm in Mahdia port, 32mm in Bekalta, (Monastir), and 32mm in Oueslatia (Kairouan).

