Kenya: Posta Stun Tusker As Gor Bounce to a Win, Vihiga Get First Top Flight Win

Nairobi — Defending champions Tusker FC's difficult start to their title defense continued as they suffered a 1-0 loss away to Posta Rangers while Gor Mahia beat Mathare United 1-0 and Vihiga Bullets picked up their first top flight victory on their 13th try.

At the Kasarani Stadium, defender Frank Odhiambo scored in the second half to give K'Ogalo a pressure easing 1-0 victory, bouncing back from four winless matches.

In Kakamega, struggling Wazito lost a third consecutive match at the expense of new boys Bullets who finally celebrated their first victory in top flight football since their promotion.

Michael Isabwa struck thrice for Bullets with Vincent Onyango adding another while Wazito's consolation goals were scored by Elli Asieche and Tyson Otieno.

At the Utalii Complex, Bidco United halted KCB's positive run with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Jacob Onyango's goal. The bankers had to finish the match with 10 men after Robinson Kamura was sent off in the 37th minute.

Meanwhile in Thika, Tusker had hoped to pick their third win on the trot but saw their hunt deflated with a 1-0 loss to Posta, Bernard Ondiek's goal proving all the difference.

Posta were the better side for most of the game, though Tusker will rue John Njuguna's missed golden chance of drawing them level late in the game.

The tie was off to a cagy start with not much of scoring chances, except one that fell on Ibrahim Joshua in the 23rd minute. The striker found space to storm into the box and with the ball on his favourite left foot, couldn't muster a strong shot on target.

As the half wore on, Posta were more and more lively and they created chances, with Caleb Olilo being a constant menace for Kevin Monyi on the right side of Tusker's defence.

Their former player Brian Marita almost hurt them in the 28th minute when he let fly a shot from the edge of the box, but he fired wide. Two minutes later, Marita had the ball inside the net after keeper Brian Bwire had saved Olilo's long range shot, but the former was flagged down for offside.

In the second half it was the hosts who were better off the blocks and Bwire had to come off his line quick in the 51st minute to block a one on one effort with Joshua Nyatini.

Six minutes later, Posta had their goal when Ondiek shot a brilliant belter from the edge of the box after Bwire's punch off a Marita cross landed kindly on the midfielder's path.

Stunned, coach Robert Matano made immediate changes with Humphrey Mieno, Monyi and Lawrence Luvanda all hauled off for Eric Zakayo, Apollo Otieno and Daniel Sakari.

The changes seemed to have made Tusker more compact but still, they couldn't get much of a grip from the game. In the 67th minute, they had a sublime chance to draw level when Njuguna broke the offside trap when the ball was recycled from a corner, but his shot one on one with the keeper was wide.

Despite Tusker applying pressure, they couldn't get the right combination in the final third to pick anything from the game.

Tusker have now lost five matches in 11 outings, the same number of matches they lost in 32 outings when they lost the league last season.