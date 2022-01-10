Kenya: 91 Ethiopians Arrested for Being in Kenya Illegally

Nairobi — Police have arrested ninety-one Ethiopian nationals who were in the country illegally during a crackdown in Kitengela, Kajiado.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), 'they were arrested at a house within Milimani area" on Sunday evening.

"91, (of whom 44 are juveniles) were ferried to the location onboard a trailer and were being held temporarily as the smugglers sought means to sneak them to another country," the DCI stated on its twitter account.

The immigrants were arrested after an earlier attempt to escape from a house where they had been detained.

Police say their smuggler is still missing and attempts to arrest him are ongoing.

Many Ethiopians are arrested in the country as they try to use this route to other places like Tanzania and South Africa.