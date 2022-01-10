Liberia: President Weah Arrives for Ecowas Summit in Ghana

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has arrived in Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). President Weah departed the Country Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The One-day Summit, the first of 2022, is being held to discuss critical sub-regional developments, specifically the political situation in Mali.

While the President is away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill, will act as Chair of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President via telephone contact with the President.

President Weah is expected to return home tomorrow Monday, January 10, 2022.