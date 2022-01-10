Tunisia: Covid-19 - Update On Epidemiological Situation in Kef

Tunis/Tunisia — At least 24 new infections by COVID-19 have been recorded in the governorate of Kef, according to an update of the epidemiological situation announced Sunday by the Regional Health Directorate.

Some 430 screening tests were conducted as of Friday, January 7, in the governorate, which has recorded a total of 1,830 cases of infection by the coronavirus, including 1,709 cures since its outbreak in the region. The number of deaths has remained stable at 700 for over 15 days.

The updated report shows that the number of cases of infection has continued to rise, reaching 121 cases in the last 10 days, while only one patient has been admitted to the intensive care unit.

The Regional Health Directorate is calling on the region's inhabitants to get vaccinated and to respect the health protocol to reduce the spread of the virus.