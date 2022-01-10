Tunisia: Siliana - Snowfall Causes Disruption in Road Traffic

8 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The snow that fell Saturday on the governorate of Siliana caused a disruption of traffic on a number of roads in the region.

Concordant sources of the National Guard told TAP news agency National Road No. 4 at Saddine and Sidi Mansour and National Road No. 77 linking Ellouza to the delegation of Kesra have been blocked because of bad weather.

Faced with these weather conditions, the regional committee to combat natural disasters in Siliana called for utmost vigilance by road users in the region.

