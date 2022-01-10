Zimbabwe: Chegutu Municipality Installs Water Metres to Maximize Billing

9 January 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

CASH strapped Chegutu Municipality has enlisted the services of three contractors to install post-paid water metres at over 3 000 households.

Each of the contracted companies is expected to put 1 000 water metres in Wards 2, 3 and parts of the central business district (CBD).

Areas to be covered incorporate Rifflerange, Rifflerange Extension, Motel area, Hintonville and Kennedy.

The local authority has been losing potential revenue due to illegal connections, leakages and generally water that could not be accounted for.

Council spokesperson, Brian Nkiwane confirmed the development to NewZimbabwe.com Thursday.

Nkiwane said: "The Municipality of Chegutu has engaged Smart Meters to install water meters in areas that include Ward 2, 3 and part of the CBD. The exercise started Wednesday and will see Smart Meters installing water meters on 450 to 1000 properties in the mentioned wards. The team on the ground can be identified easily by their uniforms. We, therefore, urge our residents to give the team maximum cooperation during this period."

Two other unnamed contractors will soon start commissioning the water metres.

The project, Nkiwane added, is a priority as most households in Chegutu did not have water metres.

"The three different companies will provide 1 000 meters each. Smart Metres will pioneer the project while the other contractors who also bid in the tendering process will start work soon," the council spokesperson said.

