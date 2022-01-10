Sudan: The Quad Welcome Unitams Announcement On Facilitating Discussions to Resolve Sudan's Political Crisis

8 January 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The Quad (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America) welcome the announcement that the UN Interim Transition Assistance Mission to Sudan is facilitating discussions to resolve Sudan's political crisis. We strongly support this UN-facilitated, Sudanese-led dialogue initiative. We urge all Sudanese political actors to seize this opportunity to restore the country's transition to civilian democracy, in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration. We look forward to this being a results-oriented process that will guide the country towards democratic elections, in line with the Sudanese people's manifest aspirations for freedom, democracy, peace, justice, and prosperity.

