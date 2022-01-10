Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 6 Million People Fully Vaccinated So Far

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 13,483 COVID-19 vaccines on January 6, including 8,765 first doses, 1,744 boosters, 2,907 third doses and 67 travel shots, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry's figures further revealed that 12,356,422 jabs have been given so far. This include 6,979,988 first shots, 4,439,8678 boosters, 908,217 third doses and 28,539 travel shots.

6,027,072 people were fully vaccinated till this date, the ministry added.

The overall number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments hit 7,745,613.