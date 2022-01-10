Cameroon: AFCON Totalenergies 2021 - Christians, Muslims Pray for Total Success

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on January 6, 2022 in Yaounde represented President Paul Biya in an interreligious service to pray for peace in Cameroon and success of AFCON.

"The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) TotalEnergies 2021, the sports festival of unity and fraternity of the African people is blessed by God," Mgr. Jean Mbarga, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Yaounde said on January 6, 2022 at the Mary Queen of the Apostles Basilica in Mvolyé Yaounde as he prayed for the competition that Cameroon will host from January 9, 2022 to February 6, 2022.

In the presence of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute, the representative of the Head of State, President Paul Biya and other dignitaries, Mgr. Jean Mbarga declared that, "God is the father and master of all events. God is the father of AFCON. To Him be power and honour." Stating that AFCON 2021 is comparable to the nuptial feast of the people, he stated that, "Jesus is present at the AFCON which is being held in Cameroon. Time of AFCON is enveloped in the name of Jesus."

The Yaounde Metropolitan Archbishop's prayer was just one among the prayers offered to God Almighty within the framework of the interreligious prayer for the successful holding of the AFCON organised by the Cameroon Association For Interreligious Dialogue (ACADIR). It brought together Christian and Muslim religious leaders who prayed under the main theme, "Christians and Muslims together for peace in Cameroon and for the total success of AFCON TotalEnergies 2021."

In specific prayers, Iman Pr.Souleymane Bouba prayed for peace in the North West and South West Regions, the Orthodox leader, Father Chancelier Elefteris Hemoga prayed for peace in the Northern part of Cameroon, and Pentecostal Pastor Apostle Etienne Babagnack prayed for peace in the East Region. The Protestant leader, Reverend Dr Paul Ngando Mbende prayed for the Head of State, President Paul Biya and the government, while Archbishop Jean Mbarga prayed for success of AFCON. Besides specific prayers, there were also universal prayers particularly for the Cameroon youths, Cameroonian women, widowers, widows and orphans, displaced persons both internal and external as well as for prosperity and happy New Year 2022 in Cameroon. Each prayer for the specific topics was accompanied by a choir number from the religious group concerned and in all five choral groups animated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Considering that the AFCON competition will be taking place within the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the interreligious service was also an opportunity for a team to create awareness on the officials and population present on how to fight against the pandemic beginning from knowing the symptoms, respect of barrier measures to vaccination.