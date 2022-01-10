Cameroon: Keeping to AFCON Promises !

Finally the competition is here! The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON is taking place in the country, demonstrating the determination of the Cameroonian people, which is buttressed by a resolve from the Head of State, President Paul Biya. Beginning with the announcement in Addis Ababa that Cameroon won the hosting rights for the AFCON, many doubted the country's capacity to meet the challenges involved. It even appeared difficult in September 2018 when the new President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Ahmad Ahmad made public the decision of the body to increase the number of teams at the final phase of the AFCON from 16 to 24 countries.

By accepting to host the AFCON, Cameroon clearly demonstrated the will to offer youth in the country and across the Continent an opportunity to showcase their talent. It was also an expression of the desire to provide infrastructure for the future of the game to be assured. Over the years, no one can say that Cameroon has not met the challenge. Those who will be participating in the football jamboree will have quality sports facilities on which to exercise. All six sites where the various countries will be competing have more than what is required to play good football. Each site has more than the recommended football training fields, hotel facilities, and so on.

It has however not been an easy road to the 9 January, 2022 AFCON kick off. With various levels of criticisms and open expression of doubts over the ability of Cameroon to meet the exigencies by CAF. Those who expressed such fears might have based their arguments only on the pace of work on the ground. They certainly failed to take into consideration the determination by Cameroon's Head of State and the people to provide what is needed for a successful AFCON. Apart from the shift from 2019, it was first rescheduled from June to July 2021. Concerns about Covid-19 pandemic and possible bad weather led to another change to January/February 2022. Recent attempts by European countries hesitant about liberating African players in their clubs to participate in the upcoming AFCON do not seem far from other manoeuvres to bring down the fanfare of the African football feast in Cameroon. Unfortunately for such detractors, their plans have all failed. Cameroon has done all that it takes to host one of the best AFCON imaginable.

After producing football icons like Roger Milla, Samuel Eto'o Fils, Patrick Mboma, Antoine Bell, Omam Biyick, Stephan Tataw among others, and winniner of five continental football trophies all on foreign soil, it was high time Cameroon also entered the club of countries capable of welcoming others. That is now being done in a big way because the country today is one of the few in Africa that can host such a tournament. With the Olembe and Japoma Stadiums of international standards recognised by the World Football governing body, FIFA.

All attempts at creating doubts in the minds of football fans about the competition successfully holding in Cameroon are now in the past. The two-day visit to Cameroon from 20-21 December, 2021 by the President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe came as a final knell to all speculations about postponing the football fiesta. By 26 December, 2021, Ethiopian's national team, the Walyas, made history as the first squad to arrive in Cameroon ahead of the event followed the next day by Sudan. Even a double drift in calendar from the initial 2019 when Cameroon first had to host the tournament and 2021 when the Coronavirus pandemic gripped the world, Cameroon has remained focused on the essential. Every effort has been made to ensure a hitch-free AFCON TotalEnergies 2021 no matter the odds.

As one of the football power houses in the Continent, Cameroon will for close to a month present its diverse cultural heritage, rich cuisine, tourist attractions and hospitality to the world.