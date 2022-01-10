Cameroon: We Can

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament opens at the Olembe football prestigious stadium on Sunday 9 January 2022. This tournament, the biggest soccer fiesta to be staged on the African continent will be presided at by President Paul Biya.

After two postponements owing to delays in completion of befitting infrastructure and the ravaging effects of covid-19, the football jamboree at last takes place to the surprise of many sceptics who feared that the whole project was a dream that would never come true. With all that has been done in the way of football infrastructure construction and impressive organisation of the games, Cameroon has once more proven that where there is a will, there is always a way out of the challenges faced.

Besides this adage, Cameroonians themselves believe the impossible is never their fear. In this light, will anyone doubt that by the time the fiesta is over on Sunday 6 February 2022, the pride of Cameroonians could be not only an impressive organisation of a continental jamboree but also an impressive win of the coveted trophy? Such victory would yield pride not only to Cameroonians, but also other African nations and the Confederation of African Football, CAF. For, through this tournament the confederation has proven that despite the painful cost of covid-19, African nations can stand tall in service of their people.

Furthermore, in the face of global challenges, African countries should focus on solidarity and strive for as common future not only in football encounters, but also all that which concerns cooperation for progress in various areas.

At national level, patriotic Africans should constantly appraise and sympathize with their past socio-political ills inflicted not only by natural calamities, but also some foreign powers.

Such a concern is demonstrated through the consolidation of national unity and the elimination of narrow patriotic trends which tempt citizens to take up arms against elected governments, or preach the rationale of separation instead of dialogue and peace through developmental and cooperation ties. Through such a spirit, continental jamborees like football tournaments and socio-economic groupings would be given importance they deserve.

Let us all aim at giving this important continental football fiesta the facelift African nations need, at a time when developed nations are consolidating their powers, to forge ahead in all aspects despite global constraints. This is not an impossibility. For we can alter our unfortunate past and together celebrate our progress instead of regretting the past, and doing little or nothing to forge ahead.