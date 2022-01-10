Cameroon: Exceptional African Football Carnival!

Cameroon will from January 9 to February 6, 2022 serve as a headquarters par excellence for African football. In as much as the upcoming competition will be in its 33rd edition, there is every indication that it will serve as a springboard for a tournament that draws attention from across the globe owing to the calibre of actors that come tussling for a place in the sun, with each striving to edge the other. Having 24 best football teams of the continent with their plethora of fine players, both home-based and professionals; converging on one country to run after an inflated object hoping to bag home the honour the game brings, makes the African football feast the more grandiose.

The Cameroon TotalEnergies 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as the impending 33rd continental football fiesta is known, promises to be exceptional. Cameroon will be the second country after Egypt in 2019 to host the new format of the competition with 24 teams; from the previously 16. The sacrifices the country has made to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure amidst a very difficult global economic environment imposed by a drop in export price and worsened by Coronavirus pandemic tell of a strong will to give Africa the best in a sport cherished by almost all on the continent. Understandably, it has been the dream of Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya, and his fellow compatriots to stage a remarkable Africa Cup of Nations. The standard of the country's sports infrastructure notably stadia spread across the six host cities will be great avenues for the players to display their rich talent and entertain the world with football made in Africa. The ultra-modern newly-constructed Olembe and Japoma football temples coupled with refurbished Roumde Adja in Garoua, Yaounde, Bafoussam and Limbe Omnisports stadiums are ready for sublime football that Africans are known for. With a sitting capacity fluctuating between 20,000 and 60,000, the playgrounds are fully set for the football show. Varied sports analysts have qualified the playgrounds as world-class.

The six sites chosen to play host to the competition are already bustling with activities as enthusiasm keeps mounting in the population with each passing day. The choice of the six host sites gives almost everyone the opportunity to watch the games, have an in-depth discovery of the country of the Indomitable Lions as well as savour the rich and diverse cultures from north to south and east to west. There will be much to see, feel and enjoy.

Crowd-pulling teams like Egypt and Nigeria in Garoua, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Morocco in Yaounde, Senegal in Bafoussam as well as Côte d'Ivoire and Algeria in Douala make the competition more interesting all through. The calibre of players in the teams as well as surprises that others still considered as underdogs can produce rekindles hopes of competitive matches that will surely produce much spectacle. From the group stages through to the final, there will be a perfect show of African football dexterity to the rest of the world.

The rendez-vous will equally be an opportunity for Africa and the world to have a taste of Cameroon's legendary hospitality as they will live the reality of the "Africa in miniature." Cameroon's 250 ethnic groups with almost as many distinct cultures will be a golden opportunity for the 24 official delegations, their fans, football and tourism lovers from across the world to feel home far from their instinctive homes. These cultures and specific dishes of the people coupled with other attractions will be an icing on the cake for the football tourney.

CAF wants to use the competition to show the world how far African football has gone and how best the continent can stand tall in organisation. Synergy between the organiser of the competition and the host guaranteed the good preparations that make the stage fully set for an exceptional celebration of African football, a game that excites most and almost bonds all.