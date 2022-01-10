Ghana: Prempeh College Presents 2021 NSMQ Trophy to President Akufo-Addo

The winners of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz competition, Prempeh College, have on Thursday 6 January 2021 presented the trophy to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at a brief event at the Jubilee House in Accra.

This is the fifth time the Kumasi-based school has annexed the trophy to put them right at the heels of six-time winners, Presec, Legon.

Addressing the delegation, President Akufo-Addo said it is reassuring to note that the school concentrates on the all-round development of the students.

He indicated that the country is looking to diligently achieve prominence in all the various aspects of education, "be it languages, sports, science, mathematics and all these various different aspects of the educational architecture."

"We are looking for well-rounded citizens. Yes, people will have to have their specialisation but overall, we are looking for citizens who will have access and information on several different aspects of life so that all of us can put these different aspects together to get a very rich cocktail for Ghana to develop.

"Today it's modern sciences, when we were going to school, we began with Latin and Greek, etc. Yes, mathematics was present in our time, but the humanities had a greater influence on us. But in your time the modern knowledge is mathematics, it is science and I'm very encouraged that we have a school like yours in our country which has demonstrated the ability and capacity in these new sciences and mathematics," he stressed.

This path, the President confidently pointed out, "is the best possible indication of the security of our future. You are that future and your capacity to master these new sciences is the best possible guarantee and Ghana's future is going to be bright."

Responding to a request for the completion of the 18-classroom block which was initiated by the former President J.A Kufuor; himself an old student of Prempeh College, he noted that, "it is a very commendable request. As I indicated in the beginning, he was my boss, I served him as a Minister in two different capacities and something that he has begun, if today I am standing in his shoes, it's only fitting that I should try and complete it, so we will do that."

Applauding the efforts of the three winners, the President said, "you are the future of our nation. And what you have begun, please, don't rest on your oars. This is just the first step that you have taken. Remember that there is a long road ahead of you and apply the same resources and diligence, hard work and enterprise that has brought you this championship to your development as human beings."

Through this, "you can make a really big contribution to Ghana, who knows, you already have one President, you may have another President coming from Amanfuo as well."