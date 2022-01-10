Liberia: Murvee Gray to Contest Montserrado County District 9 Representative Election in 2023

Monrovia — Former Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Murvee Gray has announced his intention to contest the Montserrado County District Nine seat in 2023.

Gray said he is ready to reconcile and bring back the dividends of democracy to the district when elected lawmaker.

Gray, who serves as chairman for the Academicals at the Liberia Football Association told FrontPageAfrica: "My reason for wanting to run in the district is that there are so many gaps that we need to recognize since the death of the district's former representative Munah Pelham."

"There is too much tension between the current lawmaker and some of those who contested against him during the 2020 elections and is time for us to join the reconciliation drive of the district because the current lawmaker of the district doesn't have the charisma to bring our people together and I believe that I can fill in the gap to bring our people together for the common growth of our district and its people," he said.

Gray earmarked women empowerment as one of his priorities, describing youth empowerment as a critical tool for the upliftment of the district and the country.

"We need to open some of the roads in the district because to get sick people to referral hospitals is difficult now, because all of the keys roadsin the district are currently closed, which is a serious setback for our people. Also, one of our many development plans for our district is to encourage our youth to get involved in vocational schools to better prepare themselves for the challenges ahead of them." Gray added.

Mr. Gray is a Master Degree holder in Education and he is currently a lecturer of Sociology at the United Methodist University (UMU), African Methodist Episcopal Zion University (AME Zion University) and the Smythe Institute of Management and Technology.

He served as Assistant Minister for Sports under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for 12 years and was key to the hosting of the National County Sports Meet.

Gray is hoping to contest on the ticket of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties.