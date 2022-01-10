Liberia: Murvee Gray to Contest Montserrado County District 9 Representative Election in 2023

7 January 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macauley Sombai

Monrovia — Former Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Murvee Gray has announced his intention to contest the Montserrado County District Nine seat in 2023.

Gray said he is ready to reconcile and bring back the dividends of democracy to the district when elected lawmaker.

Gray, who serves as chairman for the Academicals at the Liberia Football Association told FrontPageAfrica: "My reason for wanting to run in the district is that there are so many gaps that we need to recognize since the death of the district's former representative Munah Pelham."

"There is too much tension between the current lawmaker and some of those who contested against him during the 2020 elections and is time for us to join the reconciliation drive of the district because the current lawmaker of the district doesn't have the charisma to bring our people together and I believe that I can fill in the gap to bring our people together for the common growth of our district and its people," he said.

Gray earmarked women empowerment as one of his priorities, describing youth empowerment as a critical tool for the upliftment of the district and the country.

"We need to open some of the roads in the district because to get sick people to referral hospitals is difficult now, because all of the keys roadsin the district are currently closed, which is a serious setback for our people. Also, one of our many development plans for our district is to encourage our youth to get involved in vocational schools to better prepare themselves for the challenges ahead of them." Gray added.

Mr. Gray is a Master Degree holder in Education and he is currently a lecturer of Sociology at the United Methodist University (UMU), African Methodist Episcopal Zion University (AME Zion University) and the Smythe Institute of Management and Technology.

He served as Assistant Minister for Sports under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for 12 years and was key to the hosting of the National County Sports Meet.

Gray is hoping to contest on the ticket of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X