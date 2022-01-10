Liberia Bags Assistant Secretary-General Position At UN

Monrovia — A prominent Liberian citizen, Sarah Besolow Nyanti has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary-General position at the United Nations.

Mrs. Nyanti was recently appointed as the Assistant Secretary General and Special Representative of the UN in South Sudan as well as the Resident Coordinator in Africa's youngest nation. Her appointment as Assistant Secretary General (ASG) comes barely eleven months after she was appointed as Resident Coordinator of the UN in Nepal.

Speaking during her thanksgiving program held at her residence in Brewerville outside Monrovia recently, Mrs. Nyanti said her appointment came as a surprise.

She said her appointment was by the special grace of God as she did not expect it; especially when there are people from other countries that contribute a lot of funding to the UN system.

"My new appointment is something I can safely say I did not expect. I didn't have the ambition, I didn't dream of it," she said.

"I thought to be in such position you have to be a part of the CIA. That was my thought, especially during my days as a national office."

Besides her appointment as ASG, Mrs. Nyanti will also serve as the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan as well as the UN Resident Coordinator.

"One thing I want to reveal to you here is that I am taking a new assignment to South Sudan as a Triple Actor (a person serving in three different positions at the same time). I want you people here to know that I didn't choose me. All I can say it is Jesus because I did not apply for the ASG position.

Mrs. Nyanti used the occasion to recognized and honor former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (who was in absentia) and Deputy Minister of State Wesseh Blamo for acknowledging her recognition when she was appointed as the UN Resident Coordinator to Nepal.

"I want to thank former President Sirleaf who recognized and celebrated my appointment as UN Resident Coordinator to Nepal within twenty four hours after the pronouncement. Deputy Minister Blamo too did the same when I was appointed so they deserve this recognition," she added.

Also in remarks, Senator Commany Wesseh said most women have difficulties in excelling due to absence of support from their husbands. He averred that the success of Liberian women depends on the support from their husbands. Senator Wesseh then stressed the need for Liberian men to support their women in order to reach their full potential.

"I am so proud of you. I know that it has not been an easy journey, congratulations," he said while addressing Madam Nyanti."

"I know that for you to reach this far, it took the support of your husband. Mr. Nyanti, congratulations as well and thanks for the support. Liberian women have always made us proud. I want to urge all Liberian men to support their women so that they can continue to make us proud,"

At the same time the Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress, Mr. Alexander Cummings called on Liberian women to be committed to what they do. Mr. Cummings said Liberians can compete with anyone anywhere in the world.

He used the occasion to call on Liberians, especially women to continue to make Liberia proud and bring back home the excellence they have acquired.

"I want to say congratulations. I want to say that we, Liberians can compete with anybody. I am so proud of Liberian women because you continue to bring home that excellence and make Mama Liberia proud."

On December 6, 2021, the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres appointed Mrs. Nyanti as Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations.

Ms. Nyanti brings more than 20 years of experience in development and humanitarian work to the position which she has acquired from assignments around the world with the United Nations and externally. Within the organization, she most recently served as Representative of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in Yemen; where she set up programs that provided cash assistance to nine million people, after occupying a similar position in the Gambia. She also held leadership positions across the United Nations in Jordan, Namibia, Nepal and Nigeria; working in multiple sectors and agencies on key issues such as Ebola response coordination.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Ms. Nyanti worked as Director of the National AIDS Control Program at the Ministry of Health. She authored the first Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria funding for the National AIDS Response of Liberia and led the development and subsequent legislation of the national AIDS policy, guidelines and law.

She holds a master's degree in public administration and is a globally accredited Partnership Broker.

Mrs. Nyanti becomes the first Liberian to occupy such post at the United Nations.