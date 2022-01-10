Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Wins Media Award

Monrovia — Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., in recognition of the massive transformation being undertaken under his leadership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and particularly for rebranding the ministry and reviving the country's image, a major independent media institution, the Global News Network (GNN-Liberia) has named him "Minister of Year 2021".

"His quest to see Liberia's relations with other countries improved since his ascendancy at that ministry has been noticed by our award committee", GNN noted.

According to GNN, prior to his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of the year previously served as Deputy Minister for Administration and was later appointed as Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations before his ascendency.

Minister Kemayah, who is widely noted for being a Workaholic has promised to always sign in and out despite his status as Minister of Foreign Affairs thereby urging all Employees of the Ministry both at home and abroad to take their job serious.

GNN notice that Ambassador Kemayah, has embarked on a major reform agenda and human capacity development, reforms of the Passport Division, strengthening of the protocol services, enhancement of the Foreign Service Institute, and the development of a blueprint to serve as a roadmap for future engagements, among others.

Minister Kemayah, who has been hailed in many quarters as a "Game Changer" at the Ministry, has always motivated employees of the Ministry to be robust in the execution of their assignment in a bid to ensure a shared vision and commonality in the advancement of the Foreign Policy Agenda of Liberia.

Kemayah, who is widely noted for being an "Overachiever and a team player", has kept his promise by always signing in and out in spite of his status as Minister of Foreign Affairs and has encouraged all employees to follow suit.

The Minister of the year always frowned on those that seek to undermine the workings of the Liberian Government, emphasizing the need for constructive engagements between the workers Association and the Senior Management team of the Ministry; his cordial relationship between him and his employees has won the hearts of many who preferred him as GNN Minister of the year- 2021.