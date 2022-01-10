Liberia: EPA Deputy Director Earns Master's Degree in Environmental Science From Clark University

Monrovia — Mr. Randall Dobayou, the Deputy Director for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has earned a Master's Degree in Environmental Science from Clark University of International Development, Community and Environment.

This comes after an intense period of studies and research in Worchester, Massachusetts.

"I have earned a Master of Science Degree In Environmental Science And Policy with an absolute concentration in Climate Change Impacts And Adaptation," Dobayou told FrontPageAfrica.

According to Dobayou, his journey at Clark was a knowledge expansion endeavor intended to improve his knowledge about the environment and climate change activities.

"This nourishing journey started fall of 2020. Despite coping with the challenges of work and school, I ended my studies with a 3.47 GPA. I have mastered the convolution of Environment Science and decoded the intrinsic complexity of the global climate change scenarios while understanding the meeting point of where policymakers meet Scientists in the real world," he said.

The young environmentalist expressed his appreciation to President George Weah and the Government of Liberia for affording him the opportunity to further his education at Clark University where he learned about the social cost of Carbon, solar climate engineering/solar radiation modification, the circular economy, administrative rationalism, and the merit of investment in renewable energy sources.

"His support has given me more Methods and skills required to solve the complexity of problems as the world battles the thunderous impacts of climate change, environmental degradation, pollution, and environmental injustice," Dobayou said.

He also expressed appreciation to Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr, Minister of State Nathaniel F. McGill. "A huge thanks and appreciation to Chairman Jefferson T. Koijee for his selfless support and leadership towards many other young people and me. Thanks to professor Tarpeh and the EPA family, your support is highly appreciated. Special thanks to mother Piso Saydee--Tarr, chairman Mulbah K Morlu Jr, and Dr. Samora P. Z. Wolokolie.

Thanks for your support, motivation, and courage to my father, mother, brother and sisters, and friends. Thank you Liberia, I promised to keep serving you well," h