Liberia: Unity Party Lofa County Chair Resigns From the Party

Voinjama — Liberia's opposition Unity Party Lofa County chairman Hena Kawala has resigned.

In a letter addressed to the party's national chairman, Kawala said his decision to quit is based on "his current political interest which can't be actualized in the Unity Party" in the county chapter of the party.

"Let me use this medium to extend my sincere gratitude to you the entire National Executive Committee of the Unity Party and partisans of Unity Party Lofa County branch for the cordiality accorded me during the time I served as County Chairman and Secretary General respectively."

"I'm particularly grateful to the Standard Bearer of the Unity Party Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai for the support given me over the years," the letter added.

Kawala's resignation comes barely five months after the party's campaign manager in the county in 2017 presidential election, Zubah G. Aggrey, resigned.

Like Aggrey, who later joined the ruling Coalition for Democratic (CDC), sources informed FrontPageAfrica that Kawala is poised to join the CDC.

Already, some executives of the party have begun lauding Kawala for breaking ranks with the former ruling party, terming his move as a "great move" in the interest of the county.

Jefferson Koijee, City Mayor of Monrovia and a native of Lofa County, was full of praise for Kawala when he posted on his Facebook page.

He posted: "Nephew, M. Hena Kawala, Sr we would like to congratulate you on your stance to resign as Chairman of Unity Party, Lofa Chapter. As you consider your next political future we remain hopeful that such decision will be made in the interest of our beloved county and country."

"This new Lofa is one that does not see tribe, politics or tradition but an overall objective to transform and develop the nation's bread basket that has since been lagging behind. It's time to rebrand, redirect, uplift and develop more than ever before; this we crave you join in."

"Looking forward to giving you a wonderful reception and welcome when you so desire to join in this train to transformation," he added.