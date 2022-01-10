Liberia: 169 Promises, Only 11 Fulfilled - Naymote Releases Pres. Weah Four-Year Performance Report

Monrovia — Liberia's leading democratic advancement institution, Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has released its four years performance report of President George M. Weah in office.

Based on available data and records, only eleven (11) of the 169 promises were completed, constituting (7%) of all promises during the reporting period. Additional 65 promises (38%) are ongoing; and 93 promises (55%) have not started or not rated due to limited or lack of available data to access progress made towards implementation.

This report, which covers the period January 2018 to January 2022, documented promises and policies made by President Weah during and after the 2017 presidential campaign and progress made so far in implementing those promises. The aim is in two-folds, firstly, to inform the public and the government on the status of promises made in speeches and policy documents, stimulate discussions among citizens and stakeholders and influence ongoing policy discourses and public policy decisions. Secondly, to serve as a cornerstone for citizens to hold the president accountable for promises made either through policy or verbal commitments as part of social contract between the president and citizens (voters).

Election promises made during political campaign periods formed the basis for a social contract between the voters and candidates. This contract, wherein candidates promise to perform certain actions in return for the votes of citizens needs to be always respected and adhered to. The votes that President George Weah received place an obligation on him to deliver on those things that he promised. Political accountability is an essential element in ensuring that politicians are held to account for promises that they made during campaign periods and those they made when elected to office.

The findings of this research are presented as found under the various pillars.

Pillar One: Power to the People

Under this pillar, NAYMOTE tracked and documented 59 promises. Five (5) of these promises were completed, 20 promises are ongoing, and 34 promises have not started or could not be rated due to lack of available information to access action taken.

Pillar Two: Economy and Jobs

The institution tracked and documented 71 promises. Five (5) of these promises were completed, twenty-eight (28) promises are ongoing, and 38 promises have not started or could not be rated due to lack of available information to access action taken.

Pillar Three: Sustaining the Peace

Under this pillar, 10 promises were tracked and documented. Available data show that none was completed; however, 4 promises are ongoing, and 6 promises have not started or could not be rated due to lack of available information to access action taken.

Pillar Four: Governance and Transparency,

Under this pillar, 23 promises were tracked and documented. Available evidence shows that none of these promises was completed; however, 12 promises are ongoing, 11 promises have not started or could not be rated due to lack of available information to access action taken. These pillars are from the CDC's Manifesto and the national development agenda.

This pillar, which is key to strengthening good governance and accountability seems to be the pillar receiving the least attention so far as the evidence shows. At best, what the government has done is to pass and sign into law two important pieces of legislations, the Local Government Act, 2018 and the Land Right Act of 2018. Unfortunately, the implementation of both laws has moved in snail pace.

The findings of this report suggest that, after exactly four years in power, the Weah-led administration is yet to deliver on majority of the promises it made to get elected and those made after being elected.