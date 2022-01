Tunis/Tunisia — Zaghouan governorate reported 21 more COVID-19 infections from 83 tests, a positivity rate of 25.3%, according to the local health directorate.

49 cases have been recorded in the governorate of Zaghouan since January 1, bringing the caseload to 1,064, including 9,576 recoveries and 433 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, Local Health Director Souheil Bali told TAP on Friday.