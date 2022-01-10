Africa: Watch Out for Minors!

opinion

Among the 24 teams that will participate in the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations are those that are considered as minor teams. Ethiopia one of the founders of the Africa Cup of Nations and winners of the 1962 edition of the competition is reintegrating in the AFCON competition. It is the second participation for the Walia Ibex after 40 years. The group is cohesive and complementary because most of the players are playing in the Ethiopian national league. The Walia recorded three victories at home during the AFCON qualifiers. The best was against Côte d'Ivoire where they won in Addis Ababa. The Walia have to confirm their present form in Cameroon as they face strong adversaries in group A.

After 12 years of absence, the Flames of Malawi return effectively to the AFCON competition. In 2010, they put up a good performance beating Algeria 3-0 in Luanda even though Algeria had qualified for the world Cup. Even though they beat Uganda 1-0 in the qualifiers in revenge the team of Meke Mwase has won only one of its matches. The team is cohesive but limited in experience. Few of the players are playing in Europe. That is why Malawi is the minor team in group B. Though Comoros are considered as minors in the competition, they are a team to watch. If the Comoros are arriving in the Africa Cup of Nations for their first time they are not coming to Cameroon without arguments. Since 2014 and the arrival of Amir Abdou at the helm of the team, Les Coelecanthes have continued to grow. The technician has succeeded in building a cohesive and competitive team. A good family made up of a star and the attacker of Etoile Rouge of Belgrade, Ben Fardou, and several bi-nationals recruited in Europe notably in France. They reached the AFCON after eliminating Kenya and Togo in the qualifiers and with the hope of imitating Madagascar, their neighbours in the Indian Ocean who despite their status as novice in 2019 reached the quarterfinals.

Equatorial Guinea will be participating in the competition for the third time. But is the first time they are qualifying on the field. In 2012 and 2015 they qualified as host countries. Zimbabwe has qualified for the third consecutive time but has not yet gone beyond the group stage. Mauritania are appearing in the competition three years after their first participation. The team was able to qualify thanks to the work of the Coach Corentin Martins who is at the helm of the team since 2014. Guinea Bissau equally qualified for the third consecutive time. That is enough proof that they are a force to reckon with in African football.