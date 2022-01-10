Cameroon: AFCON - Traditional Favourites Are Present

Among the twenty-four teams to take part at the tournament, eight are tipped to mount the podium come February 6, 2022 in Yaounde.

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will kick start in a few days with major Africa soccer teams booking their rendez-vous for Yaounde. Among these favourites nations are, host country Cameroon. After bagging home their 5th trophy in Gabon in 2017, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are expected to go out for a kill when they take on Burkina Faso in the opener on January 9. If they succeed to get through this hurdle, they might negotiate their ticket for the knockout stage with more ease against Ethiopia and Cape Verde. Apart from individual talents, the Lions will be counting on her dynamic home supporters ready to propel the team to the podium.

But Cameroon's ambition might be threatened by the Fennecs of Algeria. The current cup holders have had a series of matches without defeat. A few weeks ago, they received a moral boaster after winning the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar. To make their supporters smile, they would need the services of Riyad Mahrez and Said Benrahma who ply their trade in the English Premier League, Yassine Bahimi who won the best player trophy at the recent FIFA Arab Cup as well as goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi. They would have to grab points from Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast, another serious contender in the tournament who has named a star-studded squad for Yaounde. With a blend of young and old players, the Elephants of Ivory Coast would highly depend on players like Serge Aurier, Wilfried Zaha and goal poacher Sebastien Haller.

Vice Champion, Senegal, are also waxing strong. After putting on an impressive show during qualifiers, the Teranga Lions will travel to Yaounde to correct the mistakes of 2019. Besides Liverpool's front liner, Sadio Mane, Coach Alou Cisse will be counting on some first choice players in Europe like, Idrissa Gana, Bouna Sarr and keeper Edouard Mendy. While in Bafoussam, they would have to outsmart Guinea, Malawi and Zimbabwe. This would happen only if Mohamed Salah's Egypt fails to make their supporters proud. Drawn in group D alongside another favourite Super Eagles of Nigeria, the Pharaohs would be out for her eighth title. However, North African sister countries, Morocco and Tunisia will be out for business also. After failing to impress during the last two editions, the two countries would want to emulate Algeria by mounting on the podium come February 6, 2022 at the Olembe Sports Complex.