Egypt: Environment Minister, S. Sinai Governor Discuss Preparations for Hosting COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh

Environment Minister Yassmin Fuoad discussed with South Sinai governor Khaled Foda the preparations, being made in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh to host the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2022 by the end of the year.

Fuoad praised the fruitful and constant cooperation between the Environment Ministry and South Sinai governorate in dossiers including the sustainable tourism, and environment protection.

She also hailed the ongoing cooperation between South Sinai governorate and the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, a cooperation which contributed to achieving several achievements in the tourism sector.

South Sinai Governorate is seen as a key partner in organizing COP27, the minister added.

For his side, Foda underlined the importance of rallying all resources and potentials to render COP27 successful.

