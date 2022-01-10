Ghana: HAG Announces Events to Mourn Late Vice President

7 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) will organize two health walks and series of handball events on Saturdays, January 8 and 29 to honour the memory of its late Vice President, Mr. Patrick Nortey Dowuona.

Mr. Nortey Dowuona, a former national handball player, passed on December 25 (Christmas Day) after a short illness.

A HAG statement signed by its Secretary General, Charles O. Amofah said the first of the health walks dubbed 'Nortey Dowuona Memorial Health Walk' would be held tomorrow with the Ghana Prisons Service Sports Complex at Cantonment being the starting point.

The group will walk through the Osu Oxford Street and end at the Accra Sports Stadium handball court where games would be played.

The second event is slated for January 29 from 8am to 11am on the same route.

Mr. Dowuona served as Chairman for the Greater Accra Handball Association (GAHA) and the Veterans Handball Association (VHA).

Until his death, he was seeking re-election as Vice President of HAG at its elective congress shrouded in controversy.

Burial and funeral rites have been fixed for Saturday, February 5 in Osu.

