Ghana: GLICO Presents Insurance, Cash to Black Stars

7 January 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Gemini Life Insurance Company (GLICO), yesterday presented an insurance package worth GH¢2m and undisclosed cash to the Black Stars as they embark on their AFCON campaign that kicks off on Sunday.

The package will cover 41 contingents including players and management.

Managing Director of GLICO, Mr. Andrews Acheampong Kyei said the gesture was a corporate social responsibility of the company requiring them to come to the aid of the Black Stars.

"We are known as the trusted sports insurers and have been doing this for decades. We want to assure the Black Stars and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) that true to our mantra, GLICO is here to cushion you for life."

We are elated to support football teams in Ghana in diverse ways to ensure victory and recognition.

Few months ago, GLICO did same to Hasaacas Ladies who brought honour to Ghana after winning the WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League and placing second in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League held in Egypt," he said.

Mr Kyei said each member of the team was entitled to GH¢50,000 which covers personal accidents on and off the pitch especially the players.

"This will go a long way to lift the confidence of the team as they take on Morocco in their opening game on Monday and return home as champions," he added.

The Minister for MOYS, Mr. Mustapha Ussif who received the cheque on behalf of the team thanked GLICO and was optimistic the Black Stars will deliver the trophy for mother Ghana.

We thank GLICO for heeding to the President's (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) call for a corporate support as this will boost the morale of the players to put up their best in Cameroon," he stated.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X