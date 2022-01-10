Ghana: GLICO Presents Insurance, Cash to Black Stars

Gemini Life Insurance Company (GLICO), yesterday presented an insurance package worth GH¢2m and undisclosed cash to the Black Stars as they embark on their AFCON campaign that kicks off on Sunday.

The package will cover 41 contingents including players and management.

Managing Director of GLICO, Mr. Andrews Acheampong Kyei said the gesture was a corporate social responsibility of the company requiring them to come to the aid of the Black Stars.

"We are known as the trusted sports insurers and have been doing this for decades. We want to assure the Black Stars and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) that true to our mantra, GLICO is here to cushion you for life."

We are elated to support football teams in Ghana in diverse ways to ensure victory and recognition.

Few months ago, GLICO did same to Hasaacas Ladies who brought honour to Ghana after winning the WAFU Zone B Women's Champions League and placing second in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League held in Egypt," he said.

Mr Kyei said each member of the team was entitled to GH¢50,000 which covers personal accidents on and off the pitch especially the players.

"This will go a long way to lift the confidence of the team as they take on Morocco in their opening game on Monday and return home as champions," he added.

The Minister for MOYS, Mr. Mustapha Ussif who received the cheque on behalf of the team thanked GLICO and was optimistic the Black Stars will deliver the trophy for mother Ghana.

We thank GLICO for heeding to the President's (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) call for a corporate support as this will boost the morale of the players to put up their best in Cameroon," he stated.