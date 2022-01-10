Ghana: Fmr GBF Boss Lamptey Ready to Work With New Admin

Former President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr. George Okoe Lamptey, has declared his readiness to share his experience with the new administration when called upon.

Mr. Lamptey lost the position in December's Elective Congress to a former treasurer of the federation,Mr. Bernard Quartey.

The former boss Lamptey polled a total of 45 votes against the 59 recorded for Mr. Quartey to unseat him.

Speaking to the Times Sports,Mr. Lamptey said he respects the will of the people and has accepted the verdict from the elections in good fate.

Despite the exit, Mr. Lamptey said his desire was to see the new administration build on the gains chalked under his tenure and says he believes in their ability to transform the GBF's fortunes.

"I have been in boxing for quite sometime to know the intricacies of the sport and have gained a lot of experience over the last four years. I believe it would help me in my forward match and that of boxing as whole in Ghana.

"I am ready to share my experience with the new team but that will be when they call on me. As an ex-administrator, I will be ready to help in the development of the boxers."

He said the loss does not mean his association with sports has ended because he still remain an executive member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) representing boxing and ready to offer his expertise at any level.

He commended the GBF membership for the manner the election was conducted, saying that "we can pat ourselves at the back at least for holding elections devoid of the usual acrimony."

As a member of the Commonwealth Games subcommittee, the former president vowed to use his position to push Ghana's boxing agenda on the Olympics and Commonwealth stages.