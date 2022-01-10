Ghana: Wa Assembly Constructs Modern Livestock Market

The Centre for Indigenous Knowledge and Organisational Development (CIKOD), a non-governmental organisation in partnership with the Wa Municipal Assembly has cut sod for the construction of a modern livestock market with ancillary facilities at Wa in the Upper West Region yesterday.

The market, which is estimated to cost GH₵413, 605.12 would boost livestock production and trade across the region when completed.

Speaking at a short ceremony to cut the sod and also hand over the site plan to the contractor on Wednesday, the Deputy Director for CIKOD, Mr Daniel Banuoku said the market would serve as a place for raising livestock with regular supply of fodder and water to curtail challenges that came with nomadism and also serve as trading grounds for livestock and their products.

He explained that the market would be provided with facilities such as water reservoir, fence wall, among others and also provides space for livestock producers and veterinary officers to help improve upon the livelihood of people engaged in the livestock business.

The Deputy Director noted that the market when completed, would facilitate the livestock value chain, promote trade and also generate revenue for the assembly.

"It is my expectation that the project would improve the economic well-being of the people, generate more revenue for the assembly and bring the expected development to the municipality," he said.

He encouraged the assembly to properly maintain the place when it was completed to ensure that the market lasts longer and serve its intended purposes.

Mr Banuoku also charged the contractors to speed up work to ensure that the contract was completed on schedule.

Mr Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) expressed gratitude to CIKOD and its donor partners for the initiative, and pledged the assembly's commitment to facilitating the construction of the market on time.

He commended the organisations for their interest in the development of the municipality and gave the assurance that when completed, adequate security would be provided at the livestock market to protect lives and property.

In attendance were some members of the traditional council, officials from the municipal assembly, the Wa livestock market committee, media, among others.