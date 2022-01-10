Ghana: Deadline for Merger of SSNIT, NIA Cards Extended

The management of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) yesterday extended the deadline for members of the scheme to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers (Personal ID Numbers on their Ghana Cards) from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

In a release sighted by the Ghanaian Times, it adviced individuals who were yet to register for their Ghana Cards to do so in order to have access to their pensions and other social security related services from the Trust.

"From July 1, 2022, the Ghana Card will be the only identification recognised by the Trust. This is in compliance with Regulation 7 (1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2111 which requires the use of the Ghana Card as identification for "transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pensions" and "transactions that have social security implications".

It entreated employers to use only the NIA numbers of their workers to process contributions, reports and make payments adding that voluntary contributors will also have to pay their contributions using their NIA numbers.

To mergeSSNIT and NIA numbers,it said members were to dial *711*9# and follow the prompts.

Alternatively, members may log onto the SSNIT website: https://www.ssnit.org.gh/member/ and follow the instructions to merge their numbers.

"Once the merger of the SSNIT and NIA numbers is complete, members can use their Ghana Cards to transact business with the Trust. New joiners to the SSNIT Scheme are expected to provide their Ghana Cards as identification to enroll onto the scheme" it said.

Members could also visit the nearest SSNIT Branch with their Ghana Cards, valid email addresses and phone numbers to have the merger done.

However, the Trust indicated in the statement that there will be no further extension beyond the June 30, 2022 deadline.