Sudan: At Least Three Protesters Killed in Khartoum As Marches of the Millions Sweep the Country

Khartoum / Omdurman / El Gezira / El Gedaref / Port Sudan / Kassala / Sennar / ED Damazin / Rabak / El Obeid / Atbara / Dongola / ED Damer /El Fasher / El Geneina / Nyala / Zalingei / El Daein — Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets in Khartoum and other states yesterday in the January 6 Marches of the Millions, called for by the resistance committees active in many neighbourhoods in Sudan. At least three protesters were reportedly killed in Khartoum.

The peaceful protesters chanted slogans and called for the overthrow of the military junta that took power in the October 25 coup. The protesters demand full civilian rule and the return of the military to the barracks.

To repress the demonstrations, the military authorities cut off internet services and phone networks in Khartoum. It also closed the main bridges with containers and the main streets with barbed wire whilst heavily deploying army forces, paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Central Reserve Police, and agents of the General Intelligence Service (GIS).

The joint security forces confronted the peaceful demonstrators with excessive violence, heavy use of tear gas, and stun grenades, and they detained many.

Nevertheless, the protesters managed to advance to their declared destination, which was the Republican Palace in the centre of Khartoum.

They chanted "No Negotiations, No Agreements, No Bargaining" (with the military), a slogan that has been dubbed 'the three Nos', and "El Burhan you may close streets and bridges but here we come!"

Violence

The Resistance Committees active in the western part of Khartoum North reported that "more than excessive force" was used yesterday in its neighbourhoods by forces dressed in uniforms of the army, security forces, police, anti-riot police, and the Central Reserve Police.

The excessive use of force, stun grenades, and tear gas by the joint security forces led to at least three deaths and dozens of injuries amongst the protesters in greater Khartoum

The excessive use of force, stun grenades, and tear gas by the joint security forces led to at least three deaths and dozens of injuries amongst the protesters in greater Khartoum.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement yesterday that "three revolutionaries were killed". Two of them were killed by security forces in the Omdurman processions as one of them was shot in the head and the second was shot in the pelvis with live ammunition.

The third murdered demonstrator was shot dead in East Nile in Khartoum North. This brings the number of confirmed deaths of protesters since the military coup to 60.

Hospital raided again

Joint security forces again stormed the El Arbaeen Hospital in Omdurman yesterday and assaulted the patients the staff, causing more injuries according to the Khartoum state Ministry of Health's statement yesterday.

The forces also stormed the Emergencies Department of the Khartoum Teaching Hospital and threw tear gas canisters inside.

The Ministry holds "the military coup council" responsible for the safety of the patients and medical staff and called on "all international organisations to document all these incidents that infringe on human rights and violate all international charters and treaties".

Protests in other states

In Port Sudan, Kassala, El Gedaref, and Halfa El Jadeeda in eastern Sudan, tens of thousands took to the streets chanting 'the three Nos' and calling on the military to return to the barracks.

Many protesters were detained, particularly in El Gedaref. A number of them were detained after chases inside the city's neighbourhoods.

"Down with El Burhan, Hemeti, and the rule of the military"

In various towns in El Gezira, Sennar, White Nile state, and Blue Nile state, tens of thousands demonstrated to call civilian rule and chanting 'the three Nos', "The putschists will fall", and "Down with El Burhan, Hemeti, and the rule of the military".

Western Sudan witnessed demonstrations too as thousands of people took to the streets in Darfur's state capitals Nyala, Zalingei, El Daein, El Fasher, and El Geneina to denounce the military rule and "the El Burhan-Hemeti military coup".

Tens of thousands of peaceful demonstrators went out in El Obeid and Bara in North Kordofan to call for the "overthrow of the coup".

In the north of Sudan, people in Atbara, Ed Damer, and Dongola also joined the January 6 Marches of the Millions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Violent repression and resignations

Earlier this week, at least three protesters were shot by Sudanese forces during demonstrations in Sudan. PM Hamdok resigned just hours after the deadly event.

In the weeks since the coup, Sudan has seen an unrelenting series of pro-democracy mass protest marches and manifestations, called by Resistance Committees and opposition forces across the country. These have consistently been met by violence from a strong military presence, and Sudanese doctors confirm that at least 60 civilians have died, dozens have been raped or sexually assaulted, hundreds were injured, and hundreds more detained, prompting international condemnation and outrage.

European countries and the USA called in a joint statement to stop attacks on hospitals, detainment of activists and journalists and the imposed blackouts of Sudan's internet and communication services.

End December, Sovereignty Council civilian member Abdelbagi El Zubeir and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Haisam Ibrahim already handed their resignation, citing the excessive violence used against peaceful protesters as their main motive.