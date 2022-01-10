Egypt: 12,100 Citizens Vaccinated Against Covid-19 During Christmas Holidays - Health Ministry

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that 12,100 citizens have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and 40,000 citizens in churches and public squares were instructed about the protective measures on the occasion of the Christmas.

In a statement, the ministry's spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar directed to launch a campaign nationwide to vaccinate citizens.

Also, 40 mobile clinics were launched in various governorates in order to examine citizens under a presidential initiative on public health. As many as 1,200 citizens received medical services for free during the campaign.

The campaign covered the governorates of Cairo, Giza, Qalubiya, Alexandria, Minya, Sohag, Assiut, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, Sharqiya, Damietta and Dakaliya.

