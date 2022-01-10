Tunisia: 'Citizens Against Coup' Concerned About President's Increasing Interference in Judiciary

7 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The "Citizens against Coup" initiative expressed its "concern by the authorities' interference in the judicial process," in reference to President of the Republic Kais Saied.

It warned in a statement Friday against the "recurrent attempts to control the judiciary and undermine its independence to use it against opponents and complete the grip on the workings of the state."

"The President is trying to exploit the state of exception in the country, his individual power and decrees to interfere in the judiciary, under the pretext of implementing reforms and restructuring," the initiative added.

"Citizens against Coup" reaffirmed its attachment to the independence of the judiciary as the first guarantor of democracy, calling on champions of democracy, social organisations and professional structures to frimly stand by the initiative.

The President of the Republic had criticised the performance of the judiciary in relation to corruption and election-related cases. His criticism was denounced by the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM), which has also refused any reform of the judicial system through presidential decrees.

