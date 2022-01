Tunis/Tunisia — Bizerte governorate recorded 68 more infections with the coronavirus, out of 340 tests carried out, member of the local health watch unit Ibtissem Blanco told TAP on Friday.

The overall number of coronavirus infections in the region has therefore risen to 30,670, including 28,984 recoveries and 1,219 fatalities.

There are currently 11 patients receiving treatment in local hospitals, including four in ICU, the same source added.