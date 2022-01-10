Africa: AFCON 2021 - Tunisia's Soccer Team Fly to Cameroon

7 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's soccer team flew to Cameroon on Friday afternoon aboard a special plane to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2021) scheduled for January 9-February 6, 2022.

The Tunisian delegation, who flew from Tunis-Carthage Airport, includes 26 players pending the subsequent arrival of Youssef Msakni and Hannibal Majbri, once they recover from COVID-19.

The Eagles of Carthage will play in the final stage of the AFCON in Group F alongside Mali (January 12), Mauritania (January 16) and Gambia (January 20).

