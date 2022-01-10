Tunisia Has Fully Succeeded in Its Term At the UN Security Council - Jerandi

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian diplomacy has fully succeeded during Tunisia's term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, said Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi.

Jerandi was speaking Friday at a press conference held to review the various initiatives put forward by Tunisia during its term in the Security Council.

Tunisia has contributed to the work of the Council in its various stages, and has thus formed a team of experts involved in various aspects of multilateral policy, he added.

In this regard, the minister stressed that multilateral policy has proven to be the cornerstone of international action and bilateral relations.

During the 2020-2021 term, Tunisia has worked to achieve its vision on international relations which consists in promoting dialogue and strengthening true solidarity between countries to establish peace and security, he said.

The Foreign Minister said the Coronavirus pandemic was one of the most difficult crises that the international community had experienced since the Second World War.

This pandemic was also a test for Tunisian diplomacy and its ability to adapt to changing situations to devise solutions, he said.

In this context, Othman Jerandi referred to Resolution 2532 initiated by the President of the Republic and unanimously adopted by the UN body. This resolution is a great success of national diplomacy, he said.

Presented by Tunisia and France, UN Security Council Resolution 2532 aimed to put an immediate end to hostilities in the world to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, Jerandi mentioned Tunisia's success in defending its interests and positions on certain issues, including the Palestinian cause, the situation in Libya and various Arab and African issues.