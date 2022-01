Tunis/Tunisia — Seven COVID-19 deaths were initially logged on January 6, the Health Ministry said, in addition to 2,469 infections from 14,687 tests (16.81% positivity rate).

The caseload hit 738,442 infections, while the death toll rose to 25,643. The number of recoveries rose by 339 to 698,183.

Forty-one new hospitalisations in public and private healthcare facilities took the total to 395. This includes 110 patients in intensive care and 17 under life support.