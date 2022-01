Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia administered 11,889 COVID-19 vaccines on January 7. This includes 6,454 first doses, 2,366 second shots, 3,032 booster doses and 37 travel shots, said the Health Ministry.

Data show a total of 12,376,388 jabs were given till January 7, including 6,986,778 first shots and 28,628 travel shots.

The number of fully vaccinated people stood at 6,036,185 on this date. The overall number of people who registered on Evax.tn to book vaccination appointments hit 7,749,361.